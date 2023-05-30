Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 30

As Chicago bike use rises, so do fatalities (Axios Chicago)

Crain’s looks at Mayor Brandon Johnson’s efforts to CTA get ridership to rebound

Op-ed from Chicago, Bike Grid Now! members: Invest in slow streets and expand and improve the CTA (Crain’s)

Hit-and-run driver killed woman, 49, crossing in 1200 block of S. Independence Dr. in Lawndale Monday just before 11 PM (ABC)

Woman, 26, injured after side-swiped by CTA bus at Michigan Ave. and Ida B. Wells Dr. in Chicago’s Loop (CBS)

Motorcyclist critically around 11:45 AM Monday near Green Bay Road and 14th St. in North Chicago (LMS)

Stolen Kia driver crashes into CPS car in Lawndale Sunday at 2 PM at Central Park Ave. and 13th Pl. (FOX)

SAIC president: “Asphalt art” embellishments have been shown to decrease vehicle/pedestrian crashes by 50% (Crain’s)

For migrants, used bikes offer a path forward in an unfamiliar city (WBEZ)

Former Sun-Times reporter says the thrill is gone on the North Branch Bike Trail now that risks have been removed

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Editor’s note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois on April 21, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He returned to running SBC on a low-key basis last week, including publishing Today’s Headlines and occasionally putting out original articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.