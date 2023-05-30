Hit-and-run driver killed Angela R. Mcknight, 49, crossing street in Lawndale on Memorial Day

Tragically, an SUV driver fatally struck Angela R. Mcknight, 49, as she crossed the 1200 block of South Independence Drive yesterday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood. The motorist fled the scene.



Mcknight lived three blocks northeast of the incident, on the 3600 block of West Grenshaw Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner. She was crossing Independence, 1800 West, at Roosevelt just before 11 PM on Monday, May 29, Memorial Day, during the collision, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The police said the driver of a 4-door 2014 Kia Optima SUV hit Mcknight at a high speed and fled the scene, and is not in custody.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the case. The SUV likely has damage to its right-front side, including a shattered windshield and a dented hood. People with information about the crash can call MAIU at (312) 745-4521.

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

