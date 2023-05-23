Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 23

Stuck in traffic? Join the club. Traffic is terrible everywhere thanks to construction, other factors, experts say (Block Club)

Letter: Tired of construction delays on the Kennedy Expressway? Take UP-NW Metra instead. (Tribune)

Early May hit-and-run crash that killed bike rider Rick Lomas, 31, still unsolved, police say (Tribune)

2 officers hurt, 3 others injured in hit-and-run crash on Chicago’s West Side (FOX)

Scooter rider seriously injures pedestrian in Bucktown hit-and-run: police (WGN)

First phase of Double Track nearing completion, as efforts to expand capacity on Metra move forward (LSPM)

Rogers Park’s Howard Street getting “corridor ambassadors” to boost struggling shopping district (Block Club)

Oboi Reed: On Chicago’s South Side, one bike ride became a passion for cycling and racial equity (Grist)

Editor’s note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois on April 21, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He has returned to running SBC on a low-key basis this week, including publishing Today’s Headlines and occasional putting out original articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

