Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 17

- Politico shares a Q&A with Dorval Carter Jr. on CTA service and operations
- Protected bike lanes are coming to Belmont Avenue in Avondale (Chicago Star Media)
- Pullman Railroad Days is back this weekend with tours and activities (Block Club)
- Man sentenced to 120 days in prison for hit-and-run crash that killed Chicago teen (ABC 7)
- Route 66 is getting bike-friendly upgrades (Lonely Planet)
- Hyde Park teens can apply for paid summer workshops where they create their own walking tours (Block Club)
- Family wants justice after teen was run over by CPD vehicle (CBS Chicago)
- Participants in St. Louis’s car-free challenge share their stories (Riverfront Times)
- Man beaten by CTA worker died of overdose and stress from attack (NBC Chicago)
- The Bureau of Transportation Statistics says that national spending on bikes and accessories grew 620% in three years