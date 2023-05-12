Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 12

  • How to react to a person in distress on a CTA train (Crain’s)
  • Are bike shares cost effective? A lengthy analysis from Cycling Weekly explores the topic.
  • NASCAR street races causing road closures: A summer headache for Chicagoans (Sun-Times)
  • NASCAR will use mufflers to lower noise for cars in its Chicago street race (Sun-Times)
  • Riot Fest neighbors and organizers are still divided (Block Club)
  • Lightfoot signs environmental justice executive order as a final act as mayor (Block Club)
  • CTA’s Red & Purple Modernization partially blamed for Houndstooth closing (CBS Chicago)
  • Lightfoot going on bus tour for final send-off (CBS Chicago)
  • A 74-year-old Congress member wants everyone to ride bicycles (Business Insider)
  • FYI: Peloton recalling two million exercise bikes (Tribune)