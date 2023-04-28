Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 28
- Commentary: Will the NASCAR races be worth the mess they bring to Chicago’s Grant Park? (Tribune)
- 104-unit ‘workforce housing’ development planned next to Howard Red Line station in Rogers Park (Block Club)
- Bicyclist critically injured in a hit-and-run incident in Vernon Hills (Fox 32)
- West Side travel agent takes Chicago youth on trips around the city and to Ghana (WBEZ)
- There’s only one map of Chicago, Ted McClelland says — it’s of generational disinvestment (Chicago mag)
- Migrants sent on one-way flights from Texas stuck sleeping at O’Hare (Block Club)
- Repairs on Michigan Avenue bridge are expected to continue through next week (ABC 7)
- California launches legal battle with railroads that could reduce train emissions in Chicago (Tribune)
- Speedier South Shore line is still in the works, but stops are still to be determined (South Bend Tribune)