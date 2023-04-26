Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 26

- Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield seriously injured in bike crash (Streetsblog USA)
- CTA is launching an anti-grime campaign and customers say it’s overdue (WBEZ)
- Protected bike lanes coming to Augusta Boulevard in Ukrainian Village soon (Block Club)
- Chicagoland is a rails-to-trails hub (WBEZ)
- Ribbon cutting for new pedestrian bridge in Bronzeville happening Wednesday (CBS Chicago)
- Demolition of the Greyhound facility on Goose Island to begin in coming weeks (Urbanize)
- NASCAR donates bike to kids at eight Chicago public schools (NASCAR)
- Union Pacific Railroad is expected to hand commuter rail operations to Metra early next year (Evanston Now)
- Tribune letters to the editor highlight Promontory Point, CTA ghost trains and more
- Transit funding cliff in Chicago and Illinois drives discussion (Bond Buyer)
- Norfolk Southern takes $387 million charge on Ohio train derailment (Bloomberg)