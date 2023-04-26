Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 26

Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield seriously injured in bike crash ( Streetsblog USA )

CTA is launching an anti-grime campaign and customers say it’s overdue ( WBEZ )

Protected bike lanes coming to Augusta Boulevard in Ukrainian Village soon (Block Club)

Chicagoland is a rails-to-trails hub (WBEZ)

Ribbon cutting for new pedestrian bridge in Bronzeville happening Wednesday (CBS Chicago)

Demolition of the Greyhound facility on Goose Island to begin in coming weeks ( Urbanize )

NASCAR donates bike to kids at eight Chicago public schools ( NASCAR

Union Pacific Railroad is expected to hand commuter rail operations to Metra early next year ( Evanston Now )

Tribune letters to the editor highlight Promontory Point, CTA ghost trains and more

Transit funding cliff in Chicago and Illinois drives discussion ( Bond Buyer )