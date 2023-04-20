Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 20
- Tribune editorial: Johnson should heed Lightfoot’s plan for housing with 30% affordable units on LaSalle
- Teens charged with misdemeanor in stolen vehicle crash that killed 6-month-old Cristian Uvidia (WGN)
- Man, 30, in fair condition after being struck by vehicle, robbed, and shot at Madison/Kedzie (FOX)
- Driver charged after dragging partner with car during gas station altercation, flipping vehicle in crash (FOX)
- Child, 11, nearly struck by Metra train after riding bike around gates in Mt. Prospect (FOX)
- Thousands raised for Jeff Park teacher badly injured in hit-and-run on 5300 block of N. Avondale (Block Club)
- CTA bus riddled with bullets as woman, 18, stepped off Thursday morning in Altgeld Gardens, no injuries (ABC)
- Tribune editorial amplifies some rando’s second-guessing of IDOT’s Kennedy project without checking in with IDOT
- Letter: Evanston can help residents save money on driving by creating a safe bike network (Evanston Roundtable)
- Bike Grid and CTU hold rides from Bronzeville, McKinley Park, Wicker, Lakeview to Douglass Park Saturday 11 AM
- Chicago Family Biking, Bikes N’ Roses hold free repair clinic on 4/24, 12-6 PM at Our Lady of Mercy
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.