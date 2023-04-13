Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 13

Sun-Times: Make walkability a priority in NDLSD rebuild. Tribune: Add in-road vehicle charging.

Here’s how the NASCAR race downtown will affect traffic, including closures of DLSD (Block Club)

Editorial: NASCAR race “feels more and more like a lemon” (Sun-Times)

Speeding driver made another motorist crash into house on 55th next to Midway (ABC)

…Two days after another driver was killed on Cicero next to Midway after colliding with tree and pole (ABC)

After Schwanda Cross cross was killed in 2001 Salvation Army van crash, daughter fights for settlement money (CBS)

CBS provides numbers for violent crime on buses, union says fear of violence is hurting CTA staffing

ATA offering mini-stipends to support community bike initiatives during May Bike Month and beyond

