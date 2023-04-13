Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 13

  • Sun-Times: Make walkability a priority in NDLSD rebuild. Tribune: Add in-road vehicle charging.
  • Here’s how the NASCAR race downtown will affect traffic, including closures of DLSD (Block Club)
  • Editorial: NASCAR race “feels more and more like a lemon” (Sun-Times)
  • Speeding driver made another motorist crash into house on 55th next to Midway (ABC)
  • …Two days after another driver was killed on Cicero next to Midway after colliding with tree and pole (ABC)
  • After Schwanda Cross cross was killed in 2001 Salvation Army van crash, daughter fights for settlement money (CBS)
  • CBS provides numbers for violent crime on buses, union says fear of violence is hurting CTA staffing
  • ATA offering mini-stipends to support community bike initiatives during May Bike Month and beyond

