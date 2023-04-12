Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 12
- 1996 Dem convention helped create Randolph St. restaurant row. What will the 2024 convention do? (Tribune)
- Walmart closing stores in Bronzeville, Chatham, Little Village and Lakeview Sunday (Block Club)
- Driver who allegedly did 69 in 25 zone, ran stop sign in Downers Grove charged in death of his passenger (FOX)
- Curbs installed on Milwaukee at Kilbourn, where Carla Aiello and Nick Parlingayan were killed (Block Club)
- Jeff Parkers want safety upgrades after driver injured woman, 53, near Austin/Avondale ped bridge (Block Club)
- Woman, 23, in good condition after being shot during altercation on bus in 7100 block of S. Jeffery (FOX)
- Speed limited lowered from 30 to 25 on Broadway in Edgewater, road diet with bike lanes planned (Block Club)
- Federal grant to help build bridge linking paths on both sides of Fox River in Batavia’s Lippold Park (Tribune)
- The problems on the CTA are a microcosm of what’s happening on transit systems across US (Morning Brew)
- Power outages impacted Metra Electric trains during Tuesday commute (NBC)
- Urine: A lot of trouble. Riders says the Howard ‘L’ station is frequently being used as a bathroom (CBS)
