Today's Headlines for Wednesday, April 12

1996 Dem convention helped create Randolph St. restaurant row. What will the 2024 convention do? (Tribune)

Walmart closing stores in Bronzeville, Chatham, Little Village and Lakeview Sunday (Block Club)

Driver who allegedly did 69 in 25 zone, ran stop sign in Downers Grove charged in death of his passenger (FOX)

Curbs installed on Milwaukee at Kilbourn, where Carla Aiello and Nick Parlingayan were killed (Block Club)

Jeff Parkers want safety upgrades after driver injured woman, 53, near Austin/Avondale ped bridge (Block Club)

Woman, 23, in good condition after being shot during altercation on bus in 7100 block of S. Jeffery (FOX)

Speed limited lowered from 30 to 25 on Broadway in Edgewater, road diet with bike lanes planned (Block Club)

Federal grant to help build bridge linking paths on both sides of Fox River in Batavia’s Lippold Park (Tribune)

The problems on the CTA are a microcosm of what’s happening on transit systems across US (Morning Brew)

Power outages impacted Metra Electric trains during Tuesday commute (NBC)

Urine: A lot of trouble. Riders says the Howard ‘L’ station is frequently being used as a bathroom (CBS)

