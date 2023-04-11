Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 11
- City released traffic plan for July’s NASCAR including staged closures of main roads in June and July (Block Club)
- One injured in three-truck crash on Interstate 80 near Hazel Crest (CBS)
- CBS: Since 2019, police response time to CTA bus silent alarms have gone up and up.
- CTA seeks applications for Citizens Advisory Board
- WBEZ talks with lead attorney on class-action lawsuit that brought about accessible ped signals ruling
- DeKalb releases early results of Metra feasibility study (Shaw Local)
- Bike trail to connect SW Michigan to Chicago set to be completed by 2026 (COD)
- E-bikes a hot seller as warmer weather fuels start of biking season in Fox Valley (Tribune)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago