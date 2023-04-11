 PathPath

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 11

  • City released traffic plan for July’s NASCAR including staged closures of main roads in June and July (Block Club)
  • One injured in three-truck crash on Interstate 80 near Hazel Crest (CBS)
  • CBS: Since 2019, police response time to CTA bus silent alarms have gone up and up.
  • CTA seeks applications for Citizens Advisory Board
  • WBEZ talks with lead attorney on class-action lawsuit that brought about accessible ped signals ruling
  • DeKalb releases early results of Metra feasibility study (Shaw Local)
  • Bike trail to connect SW Michigan to Chicago set to be completed by 2026 (COD)
  • E-bikes a hot seller as warmer weather fuels start of biking season in Fox Valley (Tribune)

