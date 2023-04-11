Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 11

City released traffic plan for July’s NASCAR including staged closures of main roads in June and July (Block Club)

One injured in three-truck crash on Interstate 80 near Hazel Crest (CBS)

CBS: Since 2019, police response time to CTA bus silent alarms have gone up and up.

CTA seeks applications for Citizens Advisory Board

WBEZ talks with lead attorney on class-action lawsuit that brought about accessible ped signals ruling

DeKalb releases early results of Metra feasibility study (Shaw Local)

Bike trail to connect SW Michigan to Chicago set to be completed by 2026 (COD)

E-bikes a hot seller as warmer weather fuels start of biking season in Fox Valley (Tribune)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago