Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 10
- Englewood Trail gets $3M in state funding, bringing total to $29.4 out of $72M needed (Block Club)
- Hit-and-run Jaguar driver fatally struck man, 55, in 5100 block of S. Austin (CBS)
- SUV driver died after jumping curb and striking tree and police on 7-lane 6100 block of S. Cicero (ABC)
- Extensive delays on Metra UP-N after vehicle stuck on tracks near Highland Park (CBS)
- Woman, 48, and man, 36, people found dead, 1 on Blue Line, hours apart near O’Hare Airport (ABC)
- CPD: Several beatings and robberies have happened recently at 79th, Cermark Red Line stations (ABC)
- Daily Northwestern looks at plans for the next phases of Red and Purple Modernization
- 24 new students graduate from CDOT/Divvy/Working Bikes mechanic program (CBS)
- South Side Weekly interviewed John about the history and future of efforts to create bus rapid transit in Chicago
- The Onion: “CTA Announces Significant Delays Due To an Unconscious Fear Of Success”
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago