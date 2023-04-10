Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 10

Englewood Trail gets $3M in state funding, bringing total to $29.4 out of $72M needed (Block Club)

Hit-and-run Jaguar driver fatally struck man, 55, in 5100 block of S. Austin (CBS)

SUV driver died after jumping curb and striking tree and police on 7-lane 6100 block of S. Cicero (ABC)

Extensive delays on Metra UP-N after vehicle stuck on tracks near Highland Park (CBS)

Woman, 48, and man, 36, people found dead, 1 on Blue Line, hours apart near O’Hare Airport (ABC)

CPD: Several beatings and robberies have happened recently at 79th, Cermark Red Line stations (ABC)

Daily Northwestern looks at plans for the next phases of Red and Purple Modernization

24 new students graduate from CDOT/Divvy/Working Bikes mechanic program (CBS)

South Side Weekly interviewed John about the history and future of efforts to create bus rapid transit in Chicago

The Onion: “CTA Announces Significant Delays Due To an Unconscious Fear Of Success”

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago