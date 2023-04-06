Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 6

Federal judge holds city of Chicago in violation of ADA for failing to provide accessible pedestrian signals (USDOJ)

Federal agency announces it will demolish 3-story building between 2 historic State Street buildings (Crain’s)

CTA Crews to “Refresh & Renew” 29 Stations with quick improvements in 2023

Reader: Here’s what you should do “when an unhoused Chicagoan is sleeping across [4 or 5] seats on the train”

Meet Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson, a champion of walking and bicycling

Infrastructure project near West Chicago Metra station may affect Main Street traffic

City Council to consider $2M for artificial turf, new drainage to help fix Winnemac Park (Block Club)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago