Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 5

Johnson’s victory speech mentions workers who’ve lost their jobs due to poor CTA service

The CTA’s woes will be a major challenge for the new mayor (Sun-Times)

Female passenger critically injured after 2-car crash sends car veering into Aurora pond (Tribune)

Driver cited for failure to reduce speed after crashing into parked cars outside Johnson’s party at Cermak/Michigan (Colin Boyle)

CPD says violent crime on CTA is down 4% so far this year, Carter blames crime for slow ridership recovery (Crain’s)

Man arrested after walking in front of CTA bus at Grand/Damen and swinging padlock at windows, shattering them (CBS)

Metra trains running with delays due to severe weather (FOX)

Time Out survey finds CTA is world’s 17th best transit system, 82% of Chicagoans had positive things to say about it

Chaddick Institute hosts a talk on 4/12 at noon at 14 E. Jackson, Suite 1601, marking 10th anniversary year Divvy

