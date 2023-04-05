Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 5
- Johnson’s victory speech mentions workers who’ve lost their jobs due to poor CTA service
- The CTA’s woes will be a major challenge for the new mayor (Sun-Times)
- Female passenger critically injured after 2-car crash sends car veering into Aurora pond (Tribune)
- Driver cited for failure to reduce speed after crashing into parked cars outside Johnson’s party at Cermak/Michigan (Colin Boyle)
- CPD says violent crime on CTA is down 4% so far this year, Carter blames crime for slow ridership recovery (Crain’s)
- Man arrested after walking in front of CTA bus at Grand/Damen and swinging padlock at windows, shattering them (CBS)
- Metra trains running with delays due to severe weather (FOX)
- Time Out survey finds CTA is world’s 17th best transit system, 82% of Chicagoans had positive things to say about it
- Chaddick Institute hosts a talk on 4/12 at noon at 14 E. Jackson, Suite 1601, marking 10th anniversary year Divvy
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago