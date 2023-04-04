Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 4
- Chicagoans, if you haven’t early voted, be sure to walk, bike or take transit to the polls today. Here’s our election guide.
- Family of Numa Gilberto Munoz, 83, killed on bike in Hoffman Estates last June, credits CBS Chicago with spurring DUI charges
- Driver issued Scott’s Law citation after injuring trooper blocking traffic from entering flooded SB lanes of I-94 (FOX)
- Aurora committee endorses an agreement with A. Epstein and Sons for bike-ped plan update (Tribune)
- South Shore Line Bikes on Trains program is back, but only between Chicago stations and E. Chicago (Tribune)
- Chicago Area Mountain Bikers prove reliable to help get trails built in area preserves (Daily Herald)
- Letter: Bikes lanes are being “forced down the public’s throats” by an “overly powerful lobby” (Sun-Times)
- CTA hosts job fair for people with barriers to re-entering the work force this Sunday during “Second Chance” month (WGN)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago