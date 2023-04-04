Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 4

Chicagoans, if you haven’t early voted, be sure to walk, bike or take transit to the polls today. Here’s our election guide.

Family of Numa Gilberto Munoz, 83, killed on bike in Hoffman Estates last June, credits CBS Chicago with spurring DUI charges

Driver issued Scott’s Law citation after injuring trooper blocking traffic from entering flooded SB lanes of I-94 (FOX)

Aurora committee endorses an agreement with A. Epstein and Sons for bike-ped plan update (Tribune)

South Shore Line Bikes on Trains program is back, but only between Chicago stations and E. Chicago (Tribune)

Chicago Area Mountain Bikers prove reliable to help get trails built in area preserves (Daily Herald)

Letter: Bikes lanes are being “forced down the public’s throats” by an “overly powerful lobby” (Sun-Times)

CTA hosts job fair for people with barriers to re-entering the work force this Sunday during “Second Chance” month (WGN)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago