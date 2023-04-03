Remember this before you vote: A recap of our election coverage before Tuesday’s runoff

As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, Streetsblog Chicago does not endorse political candidates.

Happy Monday Streetsblog readers. You probably don’t need a reminder, but Tuesday is the Chicago municipal runoff election, so if you haven’t already taken advantage of early voting, be sure to make a plan to get to your polling place on time.

If there’s a runoff for alderperson in your ward, here are the results of Streetsblog’s candidate surveys on livable streets issues for the 14 districts that are in play:

As for the mayoral race, here’s our past coverage of Paul Vallas’ and Brandon Johnson’s positions on sustainable transportation and traffic safety issues.

Thanks for fulfilling your civic duty. If you feel like it, tweet out a photo of yourself walking, biking, or riding transit to the the polls and tag us at @StreetsblogCHI.