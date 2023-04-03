Remember this before you vote: A recap of our election coverage before Tuesday’s runoff
As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, Streetsblog Chicago does not endorse political candidates.
Happy Monday Streetsblog readers. You probably don’t need a reminder, but Tuesday is the Chicago municipal runoff election, so if you haven’t already taken advantage of early voting, be sure to make a plan to get to your polling place on time.
If there’s a runoff for alderperson in your ward, here are the results of Streetsblog’s candidate surveys on livable streets issues for the 14 districts that are in play:
- 4th Ward
- 5th Ward
- 6th Ward
- 10th Ward
- 11th Ward
- 21st Ward
- 24th Ward
- 29th Ward (no responses)
- 30th Ward
- 36th Ward
- 43rd Ward
- 45th Ward
- 46th Ward (Streetsblog coverage of a 46th Ward candidate forum)
- 48th Ward
As for the mayoral race, here’s our past coverage of Paul Vallas’ and Brandon Johnson’s positions on sustainable transportation and traffic safety issues.
- A look at Vallas’ transportation platform
- A look at Johnson’s transportation platform
- Streetsblog coverage of the WCPT mayoral forum
- Streetsblog coverage of the Access Living forum on disability issues
- Streetsblog coverage of the Safe Streets for All forum on livable streets issues
- Streetsblog’s humorous overview of the hopefuls transit platforms as literal transit platform
- Streetsblog coverage of the candidates’ positions on fixing CTA at NBC/Univision forum
- Both Vallas and Johnson said they’d dismantle Chicago’s live-saving speed cam program
Thanks for fulfilling your civic duty. If you feel like it, tweet out a photo of yourself walking, biking, or riding transit to the the polls and tag us at @StreetsblogCHI.