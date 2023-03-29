Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 29
- Driver, 46, cited after fatally striking man, 56, in five-lane 2000 block of N. Cicero in Belmont Cragin (ABC)
- CPD: Squad car broadsided by minivan driver at Madison/Pulaski in West Garfield, 1 injured (CBS)
- CPD makes it more difficult for non-involved civilians to get crash reports for unidentified fatalities, citing privacy concerns (CBS)
- CTA worker, 34, allegedly tried to drag man, 54, out of LaSalle station, then beat him and threw down stairs, killing him (ABC)
- Man, 35, charged with robbing and attacking female transit worker on CTA bus 3/17 near Madison/Damen (FOX)
- Downtown Chicago Metra stations to add platforms for expected uptick in South Shore traffic (Tribune)
- Hub32 will be an all-affordable building with 63 unit, 16 spots nearAshland/63rd Green stop (Block Club)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago