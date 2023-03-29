Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 29

Driver, 46, cited after fatally striking man, 56, in five-lane 2000 block of N. Cicero in Belmont Cragin (ABC)

CPD: Squad car broadsided by minivan driver at Madison/Pulaski in West Garfield, 1 injured (CBS)

CPD makes it more difficult for non-involved civilians to get crash reports for unidentified fatalities, citing privacy concerns (CBS)

CTA worker, 34, allegedly tried to drag man, 54, out of LaSalle station, then beat him and threw down stairs, killing him (ABC)

Man, 35, charged with robbing and attacking female transit worker on CTA bus 3/17 near Madison/Damen (FOX)

Downtown Chicago Metra stations to add platforms for expected uptick in South Shore traffic (Tribune)

Hub32 will be an all-affordable building with 63 unit, 16 spots nearAshland/63rd Green stop (Block Club)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago