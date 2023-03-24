Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 24

Biden budget may give CTA, Metra, Pace more flexibility in spending $350M each agency receives each year (Crain’s)

3 children arrested, hospitalized with minor injuries after crashing stolen car into another vehicle at 83rd/State (FOX)

CPD: Officer was responding to a service call when SUV driver struck squad car at Wilson/Ashland (CBS)

U. of Chicago responds to increase in drivers striking pedestrians by… telling pedestrians to be more careful? (HPH)

LFT between 56th and 57th Streets temporarily closed due to CDOT Obama Center work, signed detour set up (Park District)

In 1897, Chicago introduced annual $1 bicycle license fee – which was nullified shortly thereafter (Outside)

Bracket competition for Chicago's best 'L' line launched on Twitter

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago