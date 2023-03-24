Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 24
- Biden budget may give CTA, Metra, Pace more flexibility in spending $350M each agency receives each year (Crain’s)
- 3 children arrested, hospitalized with minor injuries after crashing stolen car into another vehicle at 83rd/State (FOX)
- CPD: Officer was responding to a service call when SUV driver struck squad car at Wilson/Ashland (CBS)
- U. of Chicago responds to increase in drivers striking pedestrians by… telling pedestrians to be more careful? (HPH)
- LFT between 56th and 57th Streets temporarily closed due to CDOT Obama Center work, signed detour set up (Park District)
- In 1897, Chicago introduced annual $1 bicycle license fee – which was nullified shortly thereafter (Outside)
- Bracket competition for Chicago’s best ‘L’ line launched on Twitter
