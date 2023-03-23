Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 23

Tickets, signs not stopping illegal parking in bike lanes where 2 cyclists killed, NW Siders say (Block Club)

Chicago Mag looks into hardware store’s and pizzeria’s claims that protected bike lanes hurt their businesses

Bernardita Libot, 72, killed by drunk driver while walking in Morton Grove, remembered as pillar of community (ABC)

Man, 18, charged with reckless homicide for North Park crash that killed Zainab Subhoh, 78, injured 6 (ABC)

3 injured, including 2 officers, after driver of possibly stolen car ran light at Pratt/Sheridan (WGN)

“It’s Nothing”: Mother of Madison Harrison, 14, killed in 12/21 head-on crash, unsatisfied with probation sentence (NBC)

Pace gets $1.92M federal grant that will help buy two electric buses for North Division in Waukegan

Chicago Board of Ed approved $4M contract for routing school buses and providing other services (Block Club)

Former SBC staffer Courtney Cobbs takes a bus journey with 5th Ward candidate Tina Hone (Active Trans)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago