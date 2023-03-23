Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 23

  • Tickets, signs not stopping illegal parking in bike lanes where 2 cyclists killed, NW Siders say (Block Club)
  • Chicago Mag looks into hardware store’s and pizzeria’s claims that protected bike lanes hurt their businesses
  • Bernardita Libot, 72, killed by drunk driver while walking in Morton Grove, remembered as pillar of community (ABC)
  • Man, 18, charged with reckless homicide for North Park crash that killed Zainab Subhoh, 78, injured 6 (ABC)
  • 3 injured, including 2 officers, after driver of possibly stolen car ran light at Pratt/Sheridan (WGN)
  • “It’s Nothing”: Mother of Madison Harrison, 14, killed in 12/21 head-on crash, unsatisfied with probation sentence (NBC)
  • Pace gets $1.92M federal grant that will help buy two electric buses for North Division in Waukegan
  • Chicago Board of Ed approved $4M contract for routing school buses and providing other services (Block Club)
  • Former SBC staffer Courtney Cobbs takes a bus journey with 5th Ward candidate Tina Hone (Active Trans)

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago