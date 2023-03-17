Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 17

During discussion of CTA security at Block Club mayoral forum, Johnson stops short of saying he would fire Carter

Shedd Aquarium says it could lose millions of dollars due to road closures for NASCAR race (Block Club)

Metra is adding 12 trains to UP-NW weekday service, exceeding pre-pandemic service levels.

CPD releases image of car whose driver struck and seriously injured woman at 79th/East End in S. Shore (NBC)

BNSF train hit car in Berwyn after motorist tried to drive around gates, no serious injuries (ABC)

CPD seek to identify suspect who robbed passenger at Division Blue Line stop (CBS)

NBC looks at new requirement for “proof of airport business” before entering ORD from Blue Line station

Drivers will soon be able to park for free in DeKalb and take a bus to the Elburn Metra station (Shaw Local)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago