Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 17
- During discussion of CTA security at Block Club mayoral forum, Johnson stops short of saying he would fire Carter
- Shedd Aquarium says it could lose millions of dollars due to road closures for NASCAR race (Block Club)
- Metra is adding 12 trains to UP-NW weekday service, exceeding pre-pandemic service levels.
- CPD releases image of car whose driver struck and seriously injured woman at 79th/East End in S. Shore (NBC)
- BNSF train hit car in Berwyn after motorist tried to drive around gates, no serious injuries (ABC)
- CPD seek to identify suspect who robbed passenger at Division Blue Line stop (CBS)
- NBC looks at new requirement for “proof of airport business” before entering ORD from Blue Line station
- Drivers will soon be able to park for free in DeKalb and take a bus to the Elburn Metra station (Shaw Local)
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago