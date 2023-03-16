Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 16
- After passage of Smart Streets ordinance for automated bike lane enforcement, Equiticity’s Oboi Reed says they’re opposed (CBS)
- “The CTA is their last resort”: A night out with the people helping homeless riders (WBEZ)
- CPD issued about 4,400 citations for smoking on CTA in 2021, but only about 200 were paid (CBS)
- Driver pleads guilty to DUI in 3/7 crash that killed Willie Mosley, 71, in Aurora (CBS)
- Suburban residents, Metra concerned about federal approval of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern merger (WGN)
- Pace board approves ride-hail pilots around O’Hare and Harvey
- A dutch cartoonist provides a handlebar POV on Chicago winter (Chicago Mag)
- Pace holds 6 hearings on adoption of part-time vanpool fares and expansion of Naperville-Aurora on demand March 20-23
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago