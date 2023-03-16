Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 16

  • After passage of Smart Streets ordinance for automated bike lane enforcement, Equiticity’s Oboi Reed says they’re opposed (CBS)
  • “The CTA is their last resort”: A night out with the people helping homeless riders (WBEZ)
  • CPD issued about 4,400 citations for smoking on CTA in 2021, but only about 200 were paid (CBS)
  • Driver pleads guilty to DUI in 3/7 crash that killed Willie Mosley, 71, in Aurora (CBS)
  • Suburban residents, Metra concerned about federal approval of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern merger (WGN)
  • Pace board approves ride-hail pilots around O’Hare and Harvey
  • A dutch cartoonist provides a handlebar POV on Chicago winter (Chicago Mag)
  • Pace holds 6 hearings on adoption of part-time vanpool fares and expansion of Naperville-Aurora on demand March 20-23

