Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 16

After passage of Smart Streets ordinance for automated bike lane enforcement, Equiticity’s Oboi Reed says they’re opposed (CBS)

“The CTA is their last resort”: A night out with the people helping homeless riders (WBEZ)

CPD issued about 4,400 citations for smoking on CTA in 2021, but only about 200 were paid (CBS)

Driver pleads guilty to DUI in 3/7 crash that killed Willie Mosley, 71, in Aurora (CBS)

Suburban residents, Metra concerned about federal approval of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern merger (WGN)

Pace board approves ride-hail pilots around O’Hare and Harvey

A dutch cartoonist provides a handlebar POV on Chicago winter (Chicago Mag)

Pace holds 6 hearings on adoption of part-time vanpool fares and expansion of Naperville-Aurora on demand March 20-23

