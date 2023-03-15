‘Secretary Pete Can’t Save You’: FHWA OKs Houston Highway Expansion After Pause

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG
Highway Boondoggles: LBJ East Expansion in Dallas, TexasBy Angie Schmitt |
16 lanes. A $1.6 billion price tag. More traffic. Less transit. Yep, it's a boondoggle.
Highway Boondoggles: I-94 Expansion in WisconsinBy Angie Schmitt |
The highway widening will cost up to $1.9 billion. It is part of an insanely generous package of giveaways to lure electronics manufacturer Foxconn to Wisconsin.
New ‘Induced Demand’ Calculator Shows Exactly How Much Driving Your City’s Highway Expansion Will EncourageBy Kea Wilson |
A groundbreaking new calculator gives advocates the tools they need to instantly show the real impacts of proposed highway expansions in their communities — and the experts behind the project hope that transportation agencies will someday be required to use it, too.
Is Portland Losing Its Resolve Against Highway Expansions?By Angie Schmitt |
In the 1970s, some American cities revolted against highway expansion and kept the worst excesses of the interstate construction spree in check. Those cities tend to be the most walkable and transit-oriented places in the nation today. But in Portland that legacy is in jeopardy.
The Mayor of Portland Is Cheerleading for a Highway ExpansionBy Angie Schmitt |
What a colossal disappointment from Ted Wheeler.
Highway Propaganda Vids Sell City Residents on the Wonders of Wider RoadsBy Angie Schmitt |
It’s not enough for highway builders to carve out land at great public expense so they can jam more cars into cities. Now they want you to believe their projects are great for the neighborhoods that bear the brunt of the added traffic and pollution. Up top is a video produced by the Colorado Department of Transportation to sell the […]