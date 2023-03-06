Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 6
- More coverage of passage of Complete Streets and Smart Streets ordinance in committee (Sun-Times)
- Man, 80, died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on icy road Sunday morning in Kane County (NBC)
- 6 injured, 2 critically, after driver swerved into oncoming lanes to avoid another vehicle near Rush (WGN)
- Woman, 70, in good condition after crashing car into Woodson Library, 95th/Halsted (FOX)
- Police: Driver crashed into building after exchanging gunfire with another driver in Irving Park (WGN)
- Driver crashed into consignment shop at 47th/Vincennes after swerving to miss another vehicle (ABC)
- Male critically injured early Monday morning after ending up on tracks near Division Blue stop (ABC)
- Man charged with attacking girl, 16, on platform of Harold Washington Library station last month (FOX)
- How the CTA’s electric bus program has been adapting to winter conditions (Associated Press)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago