Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 6

More coverage of passage of Complete Streets and Smart Streets ordinance in committee (Sun-Times)

Man, 80, died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on icy road Sunday morning in Kane County (NBC)

6 injured, 2 critically, after driver swerved into oncoming lanes to avoid another vehicle near Rush (WGN)

Woman, 70, in good condition after crashing car into Woodson Library, 95th/Halsted (FOX)

Police: Driver crashed into building after exchanging gunfire with another driver in Irving Park (WGN)

Driver crashed into consignment shop at 47th/Vincennes after swerving to miss another vehicle (ABC)

Male critically injured early Monday morning after ending up on tracks near Division Blue stop (ABC)

Man charged with attacking girl, 16, on platform of Harold Washington Library station last month (FOX)

How the CTA’s electric bus program has been adapting to winter conditions (Associated Press)

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago