Today's Headlines for Friday, March 3
- Meeting on next phase of CTA RPM, covering Addison-Sheridan, Thorndale-Howard, and Evanston Branch on 3/14 and 3/16
- In a post-election op-ed, Kam Buckner discusses strategies the next mayor should use to fix the CTA (Tribune)
- Driver fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Northbrook after she exited her car on the shoulder of I-294 (ABC)
- Richard Wetterholm, 85, of Wheeling, and Mary Gulbranson, 78, killed in single-car Barrington rollover crash (NBC)
- Residents voice concerns about CTA safety after man, 35, was stabbed on 69th Red platform (NBC)
- ATA looks at efforts to pass the Complete Streets Ordinance and Smart Streets Pilot Ordinance
- Celebrate International Women’s Day at free cycling events (Daily Herald)
