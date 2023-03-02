Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 2

Englewood voters overwhelmingly support nonbinding referendum to reopen Racine Green Line station (Block Club)

Sheriff’s deputy injured in Waukegan crash with driver who ran a stop sign while opening a beer (QC Online)

Calumet City mayor Thaddeus Jones, 4 others injured in crash on 300 block of River Oaks Drive (FOX)

Part of Fabyan Parkway in suburban West Chicago closed after minivan and Smart Car driver collide (CBS)

School bus driver cited after striking child, 12, on bike in Mt. Prospect, injuring leg (ABC)

Turano bread truck carrying hamburger buns engulfed in flames on I-55, no injuries (ABC)

Man, 35, suffers cuts to face, ear and arm after woman swings knife at him on 69th Red platform (FOX)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago