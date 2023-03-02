Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 2
- Englewood voters overwhelmingly support nonbinding referendum to reopen Racine Green Line station (Block Club)
- Sheriff’s deputy injured in Waukegan crash with driver who ran a stop sign while opening a beer (QC Online)
- Calumet City mayor Thaddeus Jones, 4 others injured in crash on 300 block of River Oaks Drive (FOX)
- Part of Fabyan Parkway in suburban West Chicago closed after minivan and Smart Car driver collide (CBS)
- School bus driver cited after striking child, 12, on bike in Mt. Prospect, injuring leg (ABC)
- Turano bread truck carrying hamburger buns engulfed in flames on I-55, no injuries (ABC)
- Man, 35, suffers cuts to face, ear and arm after woman swings knife at him on 69th Red platform (FOX)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago