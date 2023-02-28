Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 28
- CTA Action op-ed: CTA should stop pretending reliability improved because they cut scheduled service (Tribune)
- CTA will livestream Blue Line platforms between Chicago and Logan to provide real-time crowding info (ABC)
- 2 kids hospitalized after car driver struck them on stolen motor bike at 77th/Homan in Ashburn (ABC)
- Firefighters rescued person on Washington Blue Line tracks Sunday morning, person in stable condition (CBS)
- Metra approved $3.9M contract for grade crossing, equipment monitoring at 100s of stops (RT&S)
- Safety concerns grow over railroad merger along Milwaukee District West Line after Ohio derailment (ABC)
- Rogers Park dispensary asks to move into store next to Howard Street CTA terminal (Block Club)
- Chiditerod shopping cart race and food drive takes place Saturday, 9:45 AM at 1555 W. Fulton
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago