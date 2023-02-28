Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 28

CTA Action op-ed: CTA should stop pretending reliability improved because they cut scheduled service (Tribune)

CTA will livestream Blue Line platforms between Chicago and Logan to provide real-time crowding info (ABC)

2 kids hospitalized after car driver struck them on stolen motor bike at 77th/Homan in Ashburn (ABC)

Firefighters rescued person on Washington Blue Line tracks Sunday morning, person in stable condition (CBS)

Metra approved $3.9M contract for grade crossing, equipment monitoring at 100s of stops (RT&S)

Safety concerns grow over railroad merger along Milwaukee District West Line after Ohio derailment (ABC)

Rogers Park dispensary asks to move into store next to Howard Street CTA terminal (Block Club)

Chiditerod shopping cart race and food drive takes place Saturday, 9:45 AM at 1555 W. Fulton

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago