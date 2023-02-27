Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 27

Suspect in custody after woman, 31, fatally struck by FedEx trucker, car driver on I-294 in Glenview (ABC)

Woman, 20, died after crashing into back of plow truck early Sunday morning in Mount Prospect (CBS)

2 CPD officers seriously injured after crashing into tree while chasing driver of stolen car in Marquette Park (ABC)

Man charged with robbing person, 47, on 1/23 on train near Clark/Lake station (FOX)

Man arrested after writing anti-Black slurs on CTA sign at Clark/Lake stop (WTTW)

Contactless car parking comes to Mokena Metra station

WGN traffic reporter brings back her Street School series on Chicago navigation. Here’s our take on the subject.

What it was like walking the length of Belmont Ave. in 2009, and in 2023 (Gapers Block, Chicago Mag)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago