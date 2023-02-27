Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 27
- Suspect in custody after woman, 31, fatally struck by FedEx trucker, car driver on I-294 in Glenview (ABC)
- Woman, 20, died after crashing into back of plow truck early Sunday morning in Mount Prospect (CBS)
- 2 CPD officers seriously injured after crashing into tree while chasing driver of stolen car in Marquette Park (ABC)
- Man charged with robbing person, 47, on 1/23 on train near Clark/Lake station (FOX)
- Man arrested after writing anti-Black slurs on CTA sign at Clark/Lake stop (WTTW)
- Contactless car parking comes to Mokena Metra station
- WGN traffic reporter brings back her Street School series on Chicago navigation. Here’s our take on the subject.
- What it was like walking the length of Belmont Ave. in 2009, and in 2023 (Gapers Block, Chicago Mag)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago