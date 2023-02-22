Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 22

Chicago wants to make left turns safer using traffic calming speed bumps and bollards (Sun-Times)

A Park Ridge hospital worker was struck by a driver yesterday (Tribune)

Driver killed in a wrong-way collision on the Bishop Ford near South Holland (ABC 7)

A Sun-Times op-ed warns of the dangers of automated license plate readers

Two people were injured after a scaffolding in East Garfield Park collapsed (Block Club)

Two NY teens recently killed after riding on top of subway cars (NY Times)

What Toronto can learn from Chicago’s push to solve transit crime (Toronto Star)

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts.

Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago