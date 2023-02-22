Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 22

  • Chicago wants to make left turns safer using traffic calming speed bumps and bollards (Sun-Times)
  • A Park Ridge hospital worker was struck by a driver yesterday (Tribune)
  • Driver killed in a wrong-way collision on the Bishop Ford near South Holland (ABC 7)
  • A Sun-Times op-ed warns of the dangers of automated license plate readers
  • Two people were injured after a scaffolding in East Garfield Park collapsed (Block Club)
  • Two NY teens recently killed after riding on top of subway cars (NY Times)
  • What Toronto can learn from Chicago’s push to solve transit crime (Toronto Star)

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts.

