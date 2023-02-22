Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 22
- Chicago wants to make left turns safer using traffic calming speed bumps and bollards (Sun-Times)
- A Park Ridge hospital worker was struck by a driver yesterday (Tribune)
- Driver killed in a wrong-way collision on the Bishop Ford near South Holland (ABC 7)
- A Sun-Times op-ed warns of the dangers of automated license plate readers
- Two people were injured after a scaffolding in East Garfield Park collapsed (Block Club)
- Two NY teens recently killed after riding on top of subway cars (NY Times)
- What Toronto can learn from Chicago’s push to solve transit crime (Toronto Star)
Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago