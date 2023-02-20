Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 20

CTA riders are still experiencing headways longer than before the pandemic (Planetzen)

CTA’s reliance on overtime continued to rise in 2022 as agency lost bus drivers (WTTW)

The Belmont, Logan Square and California Blue Line stations undergoing upgrades (NBC Chicago)

The Racine Blue Line station to get a $75 million overhaul (Urbanize)

A pedestrian was struck by a Union Pacific West Metra train Monday morning (CBS Chicago)

Preservation group wins $120,000 grant for helping save Gary’s Union Station (NWI Times)

The fourth annual International Women’s Day cycling event is coming up (Daily Herald)

Refurbished bicycles from Working Bikes end up all over the world (Deceleration)

Glenview seeks public input on bike and pedestrian plan (Tribune)

Three people were killed during a street race in Washington Heights (ABC 7)

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago