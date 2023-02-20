Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 20
- CTA riders are still experiencing headways longer than before the pandemic (Planetzen)
- CTA’s reliance on overtime continued to rise in 2022 as agency lost bus drivers (WTTW)
- The Belmont, Logan Square and California Blue Line stations undergoing upgrades (NBC Chicago)
- The Racine Blue Line station to get a $75 million overhaul (Urbanize)
- A pedestrian was struck by a Union Pacific West Metra train Monday morning (CBS Chicago)
- Preservation group wins $120,000 grant for helping save Gary’s Union Station (NWI Times)
- The fourth annual International Women’s Day cycling event is coming up (Daily Herald)
- Refurbished bicycles from Working Bikes end up all over the world (Deceleration)
- Glenview seeks public input on bike and pedestrian plan (Tribune)
- Three people were killed during a street race in Washington Heights (ABC 7)
Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago