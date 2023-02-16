Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 16
- WBEZ: Chicago’s mayoral candidates want to fix the unreliable, unsafe and downright filthy CTA
- ATA: Better bus service is a crucial election issue
- Tribune: With ridership at only 40% of pre-pandemic, Metra’s way forward is a switch from commuter to regional rail
- Driver struck and critically injured an elderly man at Main/Michigan in Evanston (ABC)
- Man charged after taking a gun on CTA bus at 66th/Western in Marquette Park (FOX)
- ATA: Chicago, Bike Grid Now! pushes for easy-to-implement bicycle infrastructure
- After a warm week, today’s 2-3″ snowfall could make the evening commute a dangerous mess (Block Club)
- Taking a day trip on the entire length of the #9 Ashland bus, Chicago’s longest route (Chicago magazine)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago