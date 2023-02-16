Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 16

WBEZ: Chicago’s mayoral candidates want to fix the unreliable, unsafe and downright filthy CTA

ATA: Better bus service is a crucial election issue

Tribune: With ridership at only 40% of pre-pandemic, Metra’s way forward is a switch from commuter to regional rail

Driver struck and critically injured an elderly man at Main/Michigan in Evanston (ABC)

Man charged after taking a gun on CTA bus at 66th/Western in Marquette Park (FOX)

ATA: Chicago, Bike Grid Now! pushes for easy-to-implement bicycle infrastructure

After a warm week, today’s 2-3″ snowfall could make the evening commute a dangerous mess (Block Club)

Taking a day trip on the entire length of the #9 Ashland bus, Chicago’s longest route (Chicago magazine)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago