Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 13

Ghost buses, CTA budget woes, shared streets: Transportation challenges ahead for Chicago’s next mayor (Tribune)

Garcia says he wants less city reliance on red light camera fines, more protected bike lanes (Block Club)

13-year-olds arrested after crash in stolen car Sunday afternoon in Robbins killed senior pulling out of driveway (ABC)

2 children, 1 adult seriously injured in I-57 crash Sunday morning on Chicago’s Far South Side (NBC)

Person stole CTA vehicle at 14th/State and then crashed it a few blocks away (FOX)

CPD releases images of 5 suspects in attack, robbery of man on Harrison Red Line platform 2 AM Saturday (ABC)

40th Ward hopeful Jane Lucius speaks of “elitism” by bike advocates, jokes, “When you grow up, you’ll get a car.” (Block Club)

IMAN hosts 16th Ward candidates forum, including a transportation discussion, Thursday 2/16, 6 PM at 2755 W. 63rd St.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago