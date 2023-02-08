Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 8

CTA will tout progress supposedly made on its “Meeting the Moment” action plan today (CBS)

CTA argues Transit Ambassadors would have little impact, while spending $101M on dubious safety tactics (Illinois Answers)

Hit-and-run Lincoln SUV driver killed person crossing the street Monday evening at 56th/Racine in W. Englewood (FOX)

Driver charged with reckless homicide, street racing for a hit-and-run that killed Shawman Meireis last August in Clearing (ABC)

Authorities: Man driving home from hospital had medical incident, crashed into Bridgeview pool and died (CBS)

ISP chase of alleged carjackers out of south suburbs ends in East Chatham crash with 1 injured, 3 arrested (ABC)

Woman, 25, charged with attempted murder for 8/27 shooting at Lake Red Line station (ABC)

Crosswalk coming to California Blue Line station in Logan, making a common pedestrian move safer (Block Club)

Metra upgrades to improve reverse-commute service in Lake Forest begin (Patch)

Developers pitch apartments, lofts, restaurants, and more for vacant land near Cottage Grove Green stop (Block Club)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago