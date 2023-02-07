Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 7

Hit-and-run driver fatally struck a person early this morning in the 8800 block of South May in Gresham (ABC)

Homelessness crisis at O’Hare shows more city support is needed on NW Side and beyond, advocates say (Block Club)

Thanks to wind direction, fire at industrial building next to Cicero Green station didn’t disrupt service (ABC)

Naperville Environmental and Sustainability Task force suggests ideas to safely accommodate the e-bike boom (Tribune)

New petition calls for bike infrastructure improvements along Main Street in Evanston

Developers can tap into $40M in state cash to prep industrial “megasites” for projects (Block Club)

Bike infrastructure boosters Urban Environmentalists hold a meetup on 2/21, 6 PM at Time Out Market

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago