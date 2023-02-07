Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 7
- Hit-and-run driver fatally struck a person early this morning in the 8800 block of South May in Gresham (ABC)
- Homelessness crisis at O’Hare shows more city support is needed on NW Side and beyond, advocates say (Block Club)
- Thanks to wind direction, fire at industrial building next to Cicero Green station didn’t disrupt service (ABC)
- Naperville Environmental and Sustainability Task force suggests ideas to safely accommodate the e-bike boom (Tribune)
- New petition calls for bike infrastructure improvements along Main Street in Evanston
- Developers can tap into $40M in state cash to prep industrial “megasites” for projects (Block Club)
- Bike infrastructure boosters Urban Environmentalists hold a meetup on 2/21, 6 PM at Time Out Market
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago