Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 7

  • Hit-and-run driver fatally struck a person early this morning in the 8800 block of South May in Gresham (ABC)
  • Homelessness crisis at O’Hare shows more city support is needed on NW Side and beyond, advocates say (Block Club)
  • Thanks to wind direction, fire at industrial building next to Cicero Green station didn’t disrupt service (ABC)
  • Naperville Environmental and Sustainability Task force suggests ideas to safely accommodate the e-bike boom (Tribune)
  • New petition calls for bike infrastructure improvements along Main Street in Evanston
  • Developers can tap into $40M in state cash to prep industrial “megasites” for projects (Block Club)
  • Bike infrastructure boosters Urban Environmentalists hold a meetup on 2/21, 6 PM at Time Out Market

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago