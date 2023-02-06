Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 6

Chicagoland received a $5 million grant aimed at making streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists (Herald)

No driver, no bus: Inside the CTA’s campaign to put more drivers on the road (WBEZ)

Driver killed in head-on collision on DLSD at 4:24 AM Sunday (WGN)

1 killed in 2-car crash at about 11:33 PM Saturday night on southbound Dan Ryan near 95th (ABC)

4 injured after driver ran red at 111th/Michigan, striking CTA bus, which careened into currency exchange (ABC)

2 charged with murder for fatal stabbing of restaurant manager Michael Byrnes, 41, at LaSalle/Van Buren on 9/6 (FOX)

Man in good condition after being stabbed on Blue Line in 700 block of South Austin around 5 a.m. Saturday (FOX)

Man previously convicted for random attacks on CTA charged with attacking CTA employee at Washington Blue (WTTW)

Block Club looks at the proposal for protected bike lanes on Clark in Uptown as part of Clark Street Crossroads plan

Wilson says “dibs,” privatizing street parking via vandalism threats, equals “neighbors looking out from each other” (Axios)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago