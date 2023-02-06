Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 6

  • Chicagoland received a $5 million grant aimed at making streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists (Herald)
  • No driver, no bus: Inside the CTA’s campaign to put more drivers on the road (WBEZ)
  • Driver killed in head-on collision on DLSD at 4:24 AM Sunday (WGN)
  • 1 killed in 2-car crash at about 11:33 PM Saturday night on southbound Dan Ryan near 95th (ABC)
  • 4 injured after driver ran red at 111th/Michigan, striking CTA bus, which careened into currency exchange (ABC)
  • 2 charged with murder for fatal stabbing of restaurant manager Michael Byrnes, 41, at LaSalle/Van Buren on 9/6 (FOX)
  • Man in good condition after being stabbed on Blue Line in 700 block of South Austin around 5 a.m. Saturday (FOX)
  • Man previously convicted for random attacks on CTA charged with attacking CTA employee at Washington Blue (WTTW)
  • Block Club looks at the proposal for protected bike lanes on Clark in Uptown as part of Clark Street Crossroads plan
  • Wilson says “dibs,” privatizing street parking via vandalism threats, equals “neighbors looking out from each other” (Axios)

