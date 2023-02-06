Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 6
- Chicagoland received a $5 million grant aimed at making streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists (Herald)
- No driver, no bus: Inside the CTA’s campaign to put more drivers on the road (WBEZ)
- Driver killed in head-on collision on DLSD at 4:24 AM Sunday (WGN)
- 1 killed in 2-car crash at about 11:33 PM Saturday night on southbound Dan Ryan near 95th (ABC)
- 4 injured after driver ran red at 111th/Michigan, striking CTA bus, which careened into currency exchange (ABC)
- 2 charged with murder for fatal stabbing of restaurant manager Michael Byrnes, 41, at LaSalle/Van Buren on 9/6 (FOX)
- Man in good condition after being stabbed on Blue Line in 700 block of South Austin around 5 a.m. Saturday (FOX)
- Man previously convicted for random attacks on CTA charged with attacking CTA employee at Washington Blue (WTTW)
- Block Club looks at the proposal for protected bike lanes on Clark in Uptown as part of Clark Street Crossroads plan
- Wilson says “dibs,” privatizing street parking via vandalism threats, equals “neighbors looking out from each other” (Axios)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago