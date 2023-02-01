Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 1
- City plan to ticket drivers who block bike lanes downtown draws mixed reaction from cycling advocates (Block Club)
- Driver hospitalized after flipping car on 3900 block of DLSD, ending up between trees on parkland (CBS)
- Man charged after allegedly sideswiping CTA bus, pointing gun at driver in Back of the Yards (FOX)
- CTA’s Brown Line flyover fixed by contractor after concrete fell off shortly after opening (Block Club)
- NICTD’s future plans include track and signal upgrades on Metra Electric District corridor (LPR)
- Hazmat crews clean up spill at Metra maintenance center on far South Side (CBS)
- Chicago Winter Bike Swap returns to the Kane County Fairgrounds on 2/12 (BRAIN)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago