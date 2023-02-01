Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 1

City plan to ticket drivers who block bike lanes downtown draws mixed reaction from cycling advocates (Block Club)

Driver hospitalized after flipping car on 3900 block of DLSD, ending up between trees on parkland (CBS)

Man charged after allegedly sideswiping CTA bus, pointing gun at driver in Back of the Yards (FOX)

CTA’s Brown Line flyover fixed by contractor after concrete fell off shortly after opening (Block Club)

NICTD’s future plans include track and signal upgrades on Metra Electric District corridor (LPR)

Hazmat crews clean up spill at Metra maintenance center on far South Side (CBS)

Chicago Winter Bike Swap returns to the Kane County Fairgrounds on 2/12 (BRAIN)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago