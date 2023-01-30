Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 30

Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership collaboration between Chicago and 7 counties launched this month (CMAP)

Crain’s editorial: Johnson’s idea of a Metra tax at a time of low ridership and Loop office occupancy is “not smart”

2 drivers collided at Washington/Laverne in Austin. Both struck Jennifer Kelleher, 25, crossing street, killing her, and fled. (WGN)

…GoFundMe page launched to help support Kelleher’s family

Slippery conditions blamed for 20-vehicle pileup on I-94 near Illinois/Wisconsin border (ABC)

Man charged for New Year’s Day robbery on Grand Red Line platform (FOX)

As part of merger, CP and KCS say they will work with suburbs to address traffic concerns (Trains.com)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago