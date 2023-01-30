Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 30
- Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership collaboration between Chicago and 7 counties launched this month (CMAP)
- Crain’s editorial: Johnson’s idea of a Metra tax at a time of low ridership and Loop office occupancy is “not smart”
- 2 drivers collided at Washington/Laverne in Austin. Both struck Jennifer Kelleher, 25, crossing street, killing her, and fled. (WGN)
- …GoFundMe page launched to help support Kelleher’s family
- Slippery conditions blamed for 20-vehicle pileup on I-94 near Illinois/Wisconsin border (ABC)
- Man charged for New Year’s Day robbery on Grand Red Line platform (FOX)
- As part of merger, CP and KCS say they will work with suburbs to address traffic concerns (Trains.com)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago