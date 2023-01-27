Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 27
- Axios looks at how the growing popularity of big pickup trucks is making Chicago street more dangerous
- Porche driver ran stop sign at Jackson/Laramie in Austin, killing woman, 93, in crosswalk and fled (CBS)
- CPD: Speeding driver died after striking pole and tree early Tuesday at 59th/Western in Gage Park (Sun-Times)
- Man charged with drugged driving in head-on crash that killed 5-year-old, father in Round Lake Beach (LMS)
- Boy, 6, found safe after thieves crash stolen car in Englewood (ABC)
- Red service was disrupted north of Thorndale last night after empty car derailed near Howard (ABC)
- Some neighbors worry conversion of bank buildings near Irving stop to 200 apartments will cause traffic jams (Block Club)
- Safe Streets for All mayoral forum Sat. 1/28, 2-4 PM, at UIC’s Student Center West, 828 S. Wolcott Ave.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago