Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 27

Axios looks at how the growing popularity of big pickup trucks is making Chicago street more dangerous

Porche driver ran stop sign at Jackson/Laramie in Austin, killing woman, 93, in crosswalk and fled (CBS)

CPD: Speeding driver died after striking pole and tree early Tuesday at 59th/Western in Gage Park (Sun-Times)

Man charged with drugged driving in head-on crash that killed 5-year-old, father in Round Lake Beach (LMS)

Boy, 6, found safe after thieves crash stolen car in Englewood (ABC)

Red service was disrupted north of Thorndale last night after empty car derailed near Howard (ABC)

Some neighbors worry conversion of bank buildings near Irving stop to 200 apartments will cause traffic jams (Block Club)

Safe Streets for All mayoral forum Sat. 1/28, 2-4 PM, at UIC’s Student Center West, 828 S. Wolcott Ave.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago