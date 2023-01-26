Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 26
- Brandon Johnson proposes Metra “‘city surcharge’ that will raise $40 million from the suburbs” (Sun-Times)
- …Bike Grid op-ed says Metra surcharge is a bad idea, calls for congestion pricing (and a bike grid) instead (Sun-Times)
- Driver cited after failing to yield to pedestrian while turning onto Kennedy access road, injuring them (FOX)
- Police involved in crash Wednesday afternoon at 103rd/Longwood in Beverly (Patch)
- Mother faces felony charges, including DUI, after 14-month-old daughter was killed in 2021 crash (Tribune)
- Man charged after he allegedly refused to show ticket to Metra conductor and then punched him in face (LMS)
- 57th Street, DuSable Lake Shore Drive intersection will fully reopen soon (Block Club)
- Oswego renews agreements with lobbyists working to get funds for Metra extension (Tribune)
- Former Edgewater Streets and San depot proposed for conversion to 90 affordable units, 19 car spots (Block Club)
- Father-daughter pride: CTA bus advertisement is tribute to family’s work ethic (WGN)
- What should you call the frame style formerly referred to as a “girl’s bike”? (News-Gazette)
