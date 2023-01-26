Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 26

Brandon Johnson proposes Metra “‘city surcharge’ that will raise $40 million from the suburbs” (Sun-Times)

…Bike Grid op-ed says Metra surcharge is a bad idea, calls for congestion pricing (and a bike grid) instead (Sun-Times)

Driver cited after failing to yield to pedestrian while turning onto Kennedy access road, injuring them (FOX)

Police involved in crash Wednesday afternoon at 103rd/Longwood in Beverly (Patch)

Mother faces felony charges, including DUI, after 14-month-old daughter was killed in 2021 crash (Tribune)

Man charged after he allegedly refused to show ticket to Metra conductor and then punched him in face (LMS)

57th Street, DuSable Lake Shore Drive intersection will fully reopen soon (Block Club)

Oswego renews agreements with lobbyists working to get funds for Metra extension (Tribune)

Former Edgewater Streets and San depot proposed for conversion to 90 affordable units, 19 car spots (Block Club)

Father-daughter pride: CTA bus advertisement is tribute to family’s work ethic (WGN)

What should you call the frame style formerly referred to as a “girl’s bike”? (News-Gazette)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago