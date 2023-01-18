Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 18
- Chicago Tribune looks at the growing political clout of our city’s livable streets movement
- Mayoral candidates answered questions about CTA reliability during 47th Ward Democrats forum (FOX)
- DePaulia: CTA isn’t actually Meeting the Moment when it comes to improving service and safety
- Driver killed pedestrian on Bishop Ford at 111th. Another motorist struck car of trooper responding to crash. (Sun-Times)
- Driver fatally struck man, 64, crossing street at 4th/Taney in Gary (CBS)
- Police officer hospitalized after collision with another driver at DLSD’s Oak Street curve (FOX)
- Zoning Committee advanced proposal by Metra to rehab Van Buren station in Grant Park (Block Club)
- Meeting on 1/26, 10 AM, at 2626 N. Milwaukee to help determine whether Logan Square should get an SSA (Block Club)
- Commuters Take Action holds a stickering session on 1/28 before Safe Streets for All candidates forum – register here
- Virtual community meeting on Clark Street Crossroads plan 1/31, 5-6 PM – register here
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago