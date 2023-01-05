Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 5
- CTA gets $2M for feasibility study on reopening Racine Green Line station in West Englewood (Block Club)
- Glowacz and Joravsky discuss alder’s statements on the pros and cons of the Red Line extension TIF (ICG)
- Letter: Instead of raising fares to address CTA’s fiscal cliff, reallocate money from highway projects (Tribune)
- CPD: Suspect dead after 3 people attempted carjacking at Lake/Wabash and owner struck ‘L’ pillar (ABC)
- New photos show car involved in fatal 2020 hit-and-run crash in South Chicago Heights (WGN)
- Milwaukee Ave. near Grayland Station, where 2 bike riders were killed, won’t reopen for another 2 months (Block Club)
- With only about 7 miles of curb protection added to bike lanes in 2022, CDOT fell short of its goal (Daily Line)
Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago