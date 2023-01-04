Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 4

Observers: It will take work from CTA and the city to ensure Far South communities benefit from RLE (Tribune)

2 CPD officer injured after striking minivan whose driver was leaving a parking spot in Humboldt Park (ABC)

Congressional earmarks include $1 million to install next-generation security shields on 250 CTA buses (Crain’s)

Evanston plans to expand its bike network, including a new side path on Oakton (Evanston Roundtable)

Longtime residents in gentrifying areas battle huge property tax increases (Block Club)

Full permits issued for Laramie Bank Building redevelopment in Austin with 78 units, 51 affordable, 28 car spots (YIMBY)

Bey: The AIA Gold Medal win for riverwalk underscores the importance of well-designed public spaces (Tribune)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago