Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 4

- Observers: It will take work from CTA and the city to ensure Far South communities benefit from RLE (Tribune)
- 2 CPD officer injured after striking minivan whose driver was leaving a parking spot in Humboldt Park (ABC)
- Congressional earmarks include $1 million to install next-generation security shields on 250 CTA buses (Crain’s)
- Evanston plans to expand its bike network, including a new side path on Oakton (Evanston Roundtable)
- Longtime residents in gentrifying areas battle huge property tax increases (Block Club)
- Full permits issued for Laramie Bank Building redevelopment in Austin with 78 units, 51 affordable, 28 car spots (YIMBY)
- Bey: The AIA Gold Medal win for riverwalk underscores the importance of well-designed public spaces (Tribune)
