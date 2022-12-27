Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 27

Tribune: Violent crime rate began to drop on CTA trains in 2022, but it was still double pre-pandemic levels

Man, 21, fatally shot while driving in 10400-block of S. Prospect in Beverly, crashed into another vehicle (ABC)

3 injured in 8-car Rockton, IL crash, near Rockford, amid winter weather (ABC)

2 different crashes on the Eisenhower this morning, near 17th and Kostner, shut down lanes of traffic (CBS)

Contraflow bike lane on Pauline, protected lanes on California, on 1st Ward participatory budgeting ballot (Block Club)

Closed Sears site in Austin to get $100M medical facility, grocery store, townhomes and apartments, neighbors told (Block Club)

Photos: Chicagoans walk, bike, use transit and scooters during polar vortex (Block Club)

Streetsblog is on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts, as we focus on fundraising tasks.

I'd like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago