Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 27
- Tribune: Violent crime rate began to drop on CTA trains in 2022, but it was still double pre-pandemic levels
- Man, 21, fatally shot while driving in 10400-block of S. Prospect in Beverly, crashed into another vehicle (ABC)
- 3 injured in 8-car Rockton, IL crash, near Rockford, amid winter weather (ABC)
- 2 different crashes on the Eisenhower this morning, near 17th and Kostner, shut down lanes of traffic (CBS)
- Contraflow bike lane on Pauline, protected lanes on California, on 1st Ward participatory budgeting ballot (Block Club)
- Closed Sears site in Austin to get $100M medical facility, grocery store, townhomes and apartments, neighbors told (Block Club)
- Photos: Chicagoans walk, bike, use transit and scooters during polar vortex (Block Club)
Streetsblog is on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts, as we focus on fundraising tasks.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago