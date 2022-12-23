Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 23

Census Bureau reported Thursday that Illinois shrank by an estimated 104,000 residents from 2021 to 2022 (Tribune)

As brutal cold hits, advocates for unhoused people call on city to deploy warming buses (Block Club)

Metra spokesperson discusses the railroad’s winter storm strategy (WGN)

Driver Peggy Pisani, 82, died in crash after attempting to make a left turn from a driveway at Howard/Howard in Niles (WGN)

Motorist Vincente Barrera, 69, died after striking pole at Indian Trail/Almond in Aurora (WGN)

Trucker struck man who was on foot on Tri-State Tollway in Gurnee following earlier 2-vehicle crash (CBS)

Man charged with a felony after throwing dog off the Paulina Brown platform onto the street, resulting in its death (FOX)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago