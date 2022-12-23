Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 23
- Census Bureau reported Thursday that Illinois shrank by an estimated 104,000 residents from 2021 to 2022 (Tribune)
- As brutal cold hits, advocates for unhoused people call on city to deploy warming buses (Block Club)
- Metra spokesperson discusses the railroad’s winter storm strategy (WGN)
- Driver Peggy Pisani, 82, died in crash after attempting to make a left turn from a driveway at Howard/Howard in Niles (WGN)
- Motorist Vincente Barrera, 69, died after striking pole at Indian Trail/Almond in Aurora (WGN)
- Trucker struck man who was on foot on Tri-State Tollway in Gurnee following earlier 2-vehicle crash (CBS)
- Man charged with a felony after throwing dog off the Paulina Brown platform onto the street, resulting in its death (FOX)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago