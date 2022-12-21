Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 21

  • Driver arrested for hit-and-run in 900-block of North Hamlin Avenue that seriously injured boy, 7, on foot (FOX)
  • 2nd person in less than a month pushed onto ‘L’ tracks by a stranger, this time at Chicago Red, victim in good condition (FOX)
  • CTA announces hiring of 160 new employees, including 130 new bus operators
  • CTA employees donated, assembled more than 600 holiday food boxes for local families this year
  • Jayson Maurice Porter: “Most bike helmets are not designed for Black hair, much less Black public health and safety”
  • Resident provides kids with bikes for Christmas at Gary, Indiana YWCA (CBS)
  • Bike Grid hosts a 4th Ward Safe Streets Union event Thursday 6 PM at Washington Library (and/or virtually if there’s a blizzard)

