Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 21
- Driver arrested for hit-and-run in 900-block of North Hamlin Avenue that seriously injured boy, 7, on foot (FOX)
- 2nd person in less than a month pushed onto ‘L’ tracks by a stranger, this time at Chicago Red, victim in good condition (FOX)
- CTA announces hiring of 160 new employees, including 130 new bus operators
- CTA employees donated, assembled more than 600 holiday food boxes for local families this year
- Jayson Maurice Porter: “Most bike helmets are not designed for Black hair, much less Black public health and safety”
- Resident provides kids with bikes for Christmas at Gary, Indiana YWCA (CBS)
- Bike Grid hosts a 4th Ward Safe Streets Union event Thursday 6 PM at Washington Library (and/or virtually if there’s a blizzard)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago