Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 20
- Metra gets nearly $40 million to boost accessibility at 59th Street station (Block Club)
- ATA celebrates the passage of the Transit TIF to fund the south Red Line extension
- Driver of stolen pickup crashes into Goethe statue at Diversey/Sheridan, fled with passengers, all were arrested (ABC)
- Video shows suspect accused of shooting 16-year-old boy in face on CTA Red Line train near Cermak-Chinatown (FOX)
- CTA worker, 48, hurt Saturday when he fell from a platform while working below train tracks at Roosevelt/Wabash (Sun-Times)
- ATA endorses #PlowTheSidewalks municipal sidewalk clearance campaign, reminds property owners to clear walks for now
- “Luxury container home village” planned at 7231 S. Vincennes Ave., near 69th Red, 75th St. restaurant row
- CTA Holiday Bus stops at Stagg Elementary, so students can see the artwork they created for it (ABC)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago