Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 20

Metra gets nearly $40 million to boost accessibility at 59th Street station (Block Club)

ATA celebrates the passage of the Transit TIF to fund the south Red Line extension

Driver of stolen pickup crashes into Goethe statue at Diversey/Sheridan, fled with passengers, all were arrested (ABC)

Video shows suspect accused of shooting 16-year-old boy in face on CTA Red Line train near Cermak-Chinatown (FOX)

CTA worker, 48, hurt Saturday when he fell from a platform while working below train tracks at Roosevelt/Wabash (Sun-Times)

ATA endorses #PlowTheSidewalks municipal sidewalk clearance campaign, reminds property owners to clear walks for now

“Luxury container home village” planned at 7231 S. Vincennes Ave., near 69th Red, 75th St. restaurant row

CTA Holiday Bus stops at Stagg Elementary, so students can see the artwork they created for it (ABC)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago