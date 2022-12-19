Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 19

CTA, Metra to get $185 million in federal funding to make stations wheelchair accessible (Tribune)

ordinance to enable towing of vehicles illegally parked in bike lanes Bicycling looks at the passage of

Boy, 13, woman, 75, killed after Metra train hits car whose driver went around gates in Lake County (WGN)

Girl, 17, dead, 5 others injured after van driver strikes median on 300 block of West 51st Street (WGN)

Woman killed, 3 others injured in crash with another driver who abandoned their car in Austin (Sun-Times)

Boy, 16, in critical condition after being shot on the Red Line early Sunday morning near Cermak-Chinatown (Tribune)

Vehicle crash with a Metra train on Wilson Rd. at the Milwaukee District North Line, Ingleside, Lake County (Arlington Cardinal)

Driver crashed into car dealership in Portage Park, multiple cars stolen (ABC)

Building with 136 units, 27 affordable, with 34 car spots proposed for parking lot near North/Clybourn Red stop (Urbanize)

No Bike Bus rides this week, but Bike Grid leads rides to Christkindlmarket Wednesday evening

This is the last week to ride CTA Holiday Trains and Holiday Buses (NBC)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago