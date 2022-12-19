Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 19
- CTA, Metra to get $185 million in federal funding to make stations wheelchair accessible (Tribune)
Bicycling looks at the passage of ordinance to enable towing of vehicles illegally parked in bike lanes
- Boy, 13, woman, 75, killed after Metra train hits car whose driver went around gates in Lake County (WGN)
- Girl, 17, dead, 5 others injured after van driver strikes median on 300 block of West 51st Street (WGN)
- Woman killed, 3 others injured in crash with another driver who abandoned their car in Austin (Sun-Times)
- Boy, 16, in critical condition after being shot on the Red Line early Sunday morning near Cermak-Chinatown (Tribune)
- Vehicle crash with a Metra train on Wilson Rd. at the Milwaukee District North Line, Ingleside, Lake County (Arlington Cardinal)
- Driver crashed into car dealership in Portage Park, multiple cars stolen (ABC)
- Building with 136 units, 27 affordable, with 34 car spots proposed for parking lot near North/Clybourn Red stop (Urbanize)
- No Bike Bus rides this week, but Bike Grid leads rides to Christkindlmarket Wednesday evening
- This is the last week to ride CTA Holiday Trains and Holiday Buses (NBC)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago