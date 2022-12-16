Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 16
- Pritzker cuts ribbon on Jane Byrne Interchange, IDOT makes dubious promise it will halve congestion (ABC)
- Developer buying CTA’s Fulton Market control center, building new one on West Side (Crain’s)
- Driver charged with DUI after fatally striking passenger in car that stopped after hitting a deer in Sauk Village (WGN)
- Woman, 74, in critical condition after speeding, crossing lanes, and crashing in a ditch in Old Mill Creek (CBS)
- Slick roads blamed for rush-hour 8-car crash that seriously injured a person at Rte 20 and McLean in Elgin (ABC)
- Alders and other critics ask, why exactly is Chicago hosting a downtown NASCAR race? (WBEZ)
- Bloomberg looks at Chicago’s efforts to slow housing displacement through teardown fees
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago