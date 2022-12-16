Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 16

Pritzker cuts ribbon on Jane Byrne Interchange, IDOT makes dubious promise it will halve congestion (ABC)

Developer buying CTA’s Fulton Market control center, building new one on West Side (Crain’s)

Driver charged with DUI after fatally striking passenger in car that stopped after hitting a deer in Sauk Village (WGN)

Woman, 74, in critical condition after speeding, crossing lanes, and crashing in a ditch in Old Mill Creek (CBS)

Slick roads blamed for rush-hour 8-car crash that seriously injured a person at Rte 20 and McLean in Elgin (ABC)

Alders and other critics ask, why exactly is Chicago hosting a downtown NASCAR race? (WBEZ)

Bloomberg looks at Chicago’s efforts to slow housing displacement through teardown fees

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago