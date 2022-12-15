Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 15

More coverage of Council vote to approve Red Line extension TIF (Sun-Times, Tribune, CBS, Crain’s, Block Club)

CTA: New agreement will “streamline and enhance” CTA and Pace Unlimited-Ride Passes in 2023

CTA board approves new hiring and retention incentives for bus and rail workers

CTA board approves contract to begin 1st phase of track rehab work of Forest Park branch of Blue Line

New CTA control and training center planned for Pulaski/Lake in Garfield Park (Transit Chicago)

Metra board approved a $33.9M contract to rebuild and make accessible MED 79th, 87th and 103rd stops

SUV driver fatally struck male pedestrian in the 1100 block of South Cicero in Austin (Sun-Times)

Driver turns self in after striking man, 71, on 2900 block of East 87th and critically injuring him (FOX)

Man, 40, shot and injured during argument last night on 79th Street bus in South Shore (FOX)

Church at 835 W. Aldine, near Belmont Red, to be replaced with 37 affordable apts., new church (Block Club)

New study asks Uptown residents what kind of development this want near Wilson stop (Block Club)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago