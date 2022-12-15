Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 15
- More coverage of Council vote to approve Red Line extension TIF (Sun-Times, Tribune, CBS, Crain’s, Block Club)
- CTA: New agreement will “streamline and enhance” CTA and Pace Unlimited-Ride Passes in 2023
- CTA board approves new hiring and retention incentives for bus and rail workers
- CTA board approves contract to begin 1st phase of track rehab work of Forest Park branch of Blue Line
- New CTA control and training center planned for Pulaski/Lake in Garfield Park (Transit Chicago)
- Metra board approved a $33.9M contract to rebuild and make accessible MED 79th, 87th and 103rd stops
- SUV driver fatally struck male pedestrian in the 1100 block of South Cicero in Austin (Sun-Times)
- Driver turns self in after striking man, 71, on 2900 block of East 87th and critically injuring him (FOX)
- Man, 40, shot and injured during argument last night on 79th Street bus in South Shore (FOX)
- Church at 835 W. Aldine, near Belmont Red, to be replaced with 37 affordable apts., new church (Block Club)
- New study asks Uptown residents what kind of development this want near Wilson stop (Block Club)
