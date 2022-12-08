Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 8

PEW article on how state DOT obstruction of safety upgrades endanger pedestrians quotes Ald. Martin on Peter Paquette case

Martin, a champion of pedestrian and bike safety improvements, will run for reelection unopposed (Block Club)

Family of Juana Tapia Lopez, 56, struck and critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Little Village, calls for justice (NBC)

Person fatally shot man, 38, walking at 79th/Cottage in Chatham, also striking hand of woman, 21, exiting bus (ABC)

Boy, 15, is in good condition after being shot while driving, crashing into parked car at 42nd/California (ABC)

Images released of man who allegedly fired gun during argument Monday night on Red Line at 69th (FOX)

Following petition, Sun-Times editorial calling for reopening Racine Green, Carter endorses the proposal (Sun-Times)

What Chicago Area Tandem Society cyclists love about biking in pairs (Herald)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago