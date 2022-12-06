Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 6

Driver, passenger killed after failing to yield to oncoming traffic while making a left in unincorporated Palatine (NBC)

Ex-CTA clerk charged with stealing $350K from retirement fund (WTTW)

Current CTA prez ridiculed for getting 33% raise to $350K while system is performing terribly (Commuters Take Action)

Metra UP-NW Line delayed after train struck car in Palatine, driver fled the scene (CBS)

Neighbors weigh in on plans for Casino at Chicago/Halsted, including elimination of ped bridge, at meeting (Crain’s)

Chicago Reader article about ex-Uptown alder Helen Shiller suggests building housing on a parking lot is bad for affordability

Block Club looks at the claim La Spata was a Scrooge for forcing bar to remove pedestrian-endangering Xmas decor

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago